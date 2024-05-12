Brad Keselowski snaps 110-race drought, scores Darlington victory

Brad Keselowski ended a 110-race winless streak on Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, earning the win in Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

The victory is Keselowski’s first as team co-owner and driver for RFK Racing and first since April 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway when he competed for Team Penske. Keselowski led 37 laps on his way to the checkered flag, Ford’s first of 2024.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Behind him, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe completed the top five.

A restart with 33 laps remaining set up a dazzling battle for the lead between Tyler Reddick, Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Reddick and Keseslowski ran multiple laps side-by-side in a fight for the lead, allowing Buescher to close from behind and soar to the bottom of the track and dart past both in a three-wide pass for the lead.

But with 10 laps to go, Reddick made a dive-bomb move to Buescher’s left to fight for the lead. Reddick slid high and put Buescher into the outside wall. The same contact cut Reddick’s right-rear tire, sending both him and Buescher to pit road and ending their chances to win.

After the race, Buescher confronted Reddick on pit road to express his frustration. One week ago at Kansas, Buescher fell short of the win to Kyle Larson by 0.001 seconds, the closest margin of victory in NASCAR Cup Series history.

SHOP: Race winner gear

Larson, whose No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports throwback scheme was deemed best of the weekend, spun from sixth place with a flat left-rear tire at Lap 253. That incident occurred shortly after Larson, last week’s winner, plowed into the Turn 2 wall and damaged his right rear. The resulting damage from both on-track moments sent Larson to the garage for his first DNF since Atlanta in February.

Ryan Blaney was the race’s first retiree after a restart crash at Lap 129. William Byron dove three-wide beneath Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. in Turn 2 and drifted high, squeezing Truex into Blaney, who then contacted the outside wall. Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske crew was unable to repair the car within the allotted time on the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock, ending Blaney’s race. Blaney swerved at Byron on the race track to show his displeasure before returning to the garage.

This story will be updated.