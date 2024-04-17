Boys tennis: Litchfield falls to Hutchinson, 5-2

Apr. 17—HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson swept the doubles matches en route to a 5-2 victory over the Litchfield boys tennis team on Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Dille and Jordan Turner earned points for the Dragons, who are 2-5 overall, according to Tennis Reporting.

Dille beat Hutchinson's Grayden McMullan at No. 1 singles in two sets (6-1, 6-0) and Turner defeated Tigers' Luca Docken at No. 4 singles in three sets (1-6, 6-4, 7-5).

The Dragons play host to St. Cloud Tech at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.