Boys golf: NLS Wildcats, Willmar Cardinals earn top-5 finishes at invitational

Apr. 26—WILLMAR — At an area-team-heavy Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational that featured 13 squads, the New London-Spicer and Willmar boys golf teams both cracked the top five on Day 2 at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Friday.

Brainerd won the two-day invitational, where Day 1 was played at Little Crow Country Club, with a total of 643. Moorhead and Lakeville South tied for second at 652, followed by NLS at 668 and the Cardinals with a 674. The Warriors were in first place after Day 1, followed by the Wildcats and the Spuds. Willmar was also in fifth after Day 1.

Brainerd's Ryan Kennedy earned medalist honors with a 157, which edged out second-place finishers in Moorhead's Hayden Reierson and Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin, who each had 158. Willmar's Aden Jacobson rounded out the top five, placing fifth with a 160.

Four more area golfers broke through to the top 15. Willmar's Luke Larson tied Brainerd's Brady Oseland for ninth place at 163, NLS' Blake Kath and Lac qui Parle Valley's Carson Besonen finished in a four-way tie for 11th place at 164 and the Wildcats' Gabe Truscinski was 15th at 165.