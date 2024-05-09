BOYS BB: Bidunga captures another honor as leading vote-getter on AP All-State team

May 9—Kokomo's basketball team hit a low point in March 2021. The Wildkats slumped to a 7-17 record in a third straight losing season and the program's longest streak since 1913-15.

Then Flory Bidunga arrived and everything changed.

The 6-foot-9 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo took Kokomo on a three-season journey in which the Kats went 69-17. The run included a 2023 Class 4A state runner-up finish.

This year, Bidunga led the Kats to a 25-4 record and their third straight sectional title by averaging 19.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 81.4% from the field.

He was rewarded this season by being selected the IndyStar Mr. Basketball and now as the overwhelming top vote-getter on The Associated Press all-state boys team.

The McDonald's All-American bound for Kansas scored 1,609 points, grabbed 1,132 rebounds and shot 80.3% from the field (689 of 858) during his prep career while providing plenty of highlights with 323 dunks and 402 blocks.

He was a three-time all-state selection, earning first-team honors each of his final two prep seasons after earning second-team honors as a sophomore.

Brownstown Central senior Jack Benter was a clear second in voting by a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state after leading his school to the Class 2A state title. Players are selected regardless of grade level or which class in which their schools compete. The top 15 players are selected to the three teams.

The 6-foot-6 Benter, a Purdue recruit, entered the state championship game averaging 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists and was a second-team all-state choice in 2023.

Benter was one of three state champions on the all-state teams. Senior forward Keenan Garner of Class 4A champion Fishers is on the first team and senior guard Kody Clancy of Class 3A champion Scottsburg is a member of the third team.

Ben Davis guard K.J. Windham and Brebeuf Jesuit guard Evan Haywood rounded out the all-senior first team. Garner's Tigers beat Windham's Giants 65-56 in the Class 4A title game, giving the Tigers their first state title, denying the Giants' bid for back-to-back titles.

Garner will play at IU Indianapolis, Windham will play at Northwestern while Haywood is headed to Butler.

The second team is composed of Heritage Hills junior forward Trent Sisley, Greenfield-Central junior guard Braylon Mullins, Wapahani senior guard Isaac Andrews, Lawrence North junior guard Azavier Robinson, and Franklin senior guard Micah Davis.

Davis will play at Eastern Kentucky. Andrews, who led Wapahani to a Class 2A runner-up finish, is uncommitted.

Sisley is a two-time all-state pick, having made the second team in 2023.

The third team has Crispus Attucks junior forward/center Dezmon Briscoe, Noblesville senior guard Aaron Fine, New Palestine junior guard Julius Grizzi, Scottsburg's Clancy and Fort Wayne Wayne senior guard Jevon Lewis.

Fine intends to play at Purdue as a preferred walk-on.

From the KT area, Maconaquah's Josiah Ball, Kokomo's Karson Rogers and Tipton's Grady Carpenter received High Honorable Mention and Peru's Matthew Roettger and Tipton's Nolan Swan made Honorable Mention.

