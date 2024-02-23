Boys basketball: North Jersey highlights from Day 2 of the state tournament

ORADELL – Maurice Williams had as memorable a debut in the state tournament as you’ll see this season, maybe any season, in the Garden State.

Williams, a junior, scored 38 points, including the final basket, to seal Dwight Morrow’s 61-56 victory over River Dell in Thursday night’s North 1, Group 3 boys basketball opener.

Williams shot 15-for-25 from the field (60 percent) and his layup with one second left came after River Dell missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

“I wasn’t really focused on my points,” Williams said after ninth-seeded Dwight Morrow beat No. 8 River Dell for the third time this season. “I was just looking at the scoreboard to see if we were winning.”

Dwight Morrow (16-11) had difficulty scoring against River Dell’s zone and Williams set up in the middle of the defense and scored 23 points in the first half to help deliver a 29-26 halftime lead. He hit a quartet of 3-pointers and also played good defense.

“This is my guy,” Dwight Morrow coach Andre Hampton said. “He works hard and he’s reaping the benefits of his hard work in practice.”

Senior Liam Hickey scored 20 for River Dell, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Senior Sean Golden scored 12 of his 16 in the second half, including a three-point play to give the Golden Hawks (15-10) a 47-46 lead.

Sean Golden, shown here last season against Pascack Valley, scored 16 in River Dell's 61-56 loss to Dwight Morrow in a North 1, Group 3 boys basketball opener in Oradell.

Junior Damani Williams (eight points) came up big in the final minutes for Dwight Morrow. He hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Maroon Raiders a 53-49 lead, and he made two free throws with 30 seconds remaining for a 58-54 lead.

“It’s very difficult to beat a team three times in one season,” Hampton said. “We knew the blueprint was to try to keep the pressure on them, and we were able to do it. We knew it was going to be a close one, but we came out on top.”

North 1, Group 1

New Milford holds on

Junior Luis Placido scored 16 and sophomore Dariel Liranzo 13 to lead No. 3 New Milford (19-7) to a 47-44 victory over No. 14 Hasbrouck Heights (9-16).

Park Ridge owns second half

Sophomore Sam Fasola scored 23 and senior senior Deron McLaughlin 18 to guide No. 4 Park Ridge (14-11) to a 52-36 win over No. 13 Boonton.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey highlights from Day 2 of state boys basketball tournament