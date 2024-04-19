Boxing: Sam Noakes aims to extend British boxing's longest knockout streak on Saturday

Sam Noakes claimed the Commonwealth and British lightweight titles in February [Getty Images]

Sam Noakes believes his European lightweight title fight on Saturday will prove whether he is a "hype job".

The Englishman, 26, challenges former champion Yvan Mendy at London's York Hall aiming to extend his undefeated record and streak of 13 knockouts.

Noakes fought just nine weeks ago, but said he couldn't turn down the chance to take on 55-fight veteran Mendy.

"It's a good step up for me to see if I'm not just a hype job, see if the power carries through," Noakes said.

Noakes, from Kent, stopped fellow unbeaten prospect Lewis Sylvester in February to win the Commonwealth and British lightweight titles.

He has the longest knockout streak of any active British fighter alongside cruiserweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz, who is also on 13.

Mendy is vastly more experienced at the age of 38 and with 48 wins on his record including an upset victory over then undefeated Olympic champion Luke Campbell in 2015.

"Honestly, I don't know much about Sam Noakes," Mendy said.

"The fact that he has a 100% knockout ratio, it doesn't really have any effect on me."

Noakes says a win will put him in "a great position" to challenge for world honours in the next 12 months and expects Mendy to be the first fighter to take him beyond nine rounds.

"He's got a good record. He's been in there with loads of undefeated fighters," he said.

"Every boxer talks about winning world titles and you're going to need fights like this. I plan on winning, that is the game plan."