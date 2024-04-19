Boxer Simona Zavieka one fight away from national amateur title

A boxer said she hoped to put Thetford "on the map" by becoming a National Amateur Champion on Saturday.

Simona Zavieka, 20, who trains at Thetford Amateur Boxing Club, in Norfolk, is the only boxer from the East of England to make the finals.

She fights favourite Dionne Burman in the 63-66kg category at Derby Arena.

"I just can't wait. It's putting Thetford on the map. It's going to be a hard one but I know I can do it because I've got the best coaches," she said.

"They believe in me and I believe in myself."

The England Boxing National Amateur Championships (NACs), formerly known as the elites and the ABAs, is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.

The championships are open to male and female boxers between the ages of 18 and 40, in weight categories ranging from under 48kg to over 92kg.

After winning the Eastern Counties title earlier this year, Zavieka went on to win against Bria Fielding in the quarter-finals and then Zoe McDonald in the semi-finals of the national championship.

"I won on an unanimous decision again in my semi-final - it was amazing," she said. "Straight after the fight I was crying because I was so happy - I cant wait for the next one."

Previous winners of the national amateur title include household names such as Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Carl Froch, Tony Bellew, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams.

"All those names that have progressed on to the pro ranks. I've got a long way to go but maybe in the future it will be me," said Zavieka.

Lending a hand to the youngster is another Norfolk fighter who went through the same experience on her way to the pros.

Roni Dean, who also began her career at Thetford ABC, fought for the same title back in 2021 before moving on to become a professional fighter in 2023.

"When I started boxing I was 13 or 14 and she was my coach. Now she's one of my best friends - she's pushed me to my limits.

"We used to spar, but now she's in the pros we're different weights. It was really inspiring when Roni made it to the finals, hopefully I can bring the belt home.

"I don't think that many people have role models. Roni sent me messages through the whole competition, telling me to keep working, she believes in me and I'm so thankful for her," said Zavieka.

