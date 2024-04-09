Box Score roundup for April 9
Apr. 9—COLUMBIA BASIN — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 5-6
Friday, April 5
Moses Lake softball vs Mount Si
Game One
MTSI: 0-0-0-0-0-3-0 3
MSLK: 0-2-0-1-1-1-X 5
Game Two
MTSI: 1-0-2-1 4
MSLK: 1-0-3-1 5
Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont
Game One
ESTM: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3
MSLK: 0-1-0-0-2-2-X 5
Game Two
ESTM: 0-0-1-0-0-1-0 2
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Othello softball vs Ellensburg
Game One
ELL: 2-0-0-0-1-2-0 5
OTH: 2-4-1-0-2-1-X 10
Game Two
ELL: 0-0-0-0-0 0
OTH: 3-1-4-4-X 12
Saturday, April 6
Ephrata baseball vs Othello
Game One
OTH: 2-1-0-0-0-0-0 3
EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Game Two
OTH: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1
EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0
Warden baseball vs Goldendale
GLDN: 1-0-0-0-1 2
WARD: 0-1-3-4-5 13
Warden baseball vs Lake Roosevelt
LKRS: 0-0-4-3-0-1-0 8
WARD: 3-3-0-0-2-3-X 11
Quincy baseball vs Royal
Game One
ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2
QNCY: 1-0-0-3-4-0-X 8
Game Two
ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2
QNCY: 3-0-0-0-1-1-X 5