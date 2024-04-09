Advertisement

Box Score roundup for April 9

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Apr. 9—COLUMBIA BASIN — Basin baseball and softball box scores for April 5-6

Friday, April 5

Moses Lake softball vs Mount Si

Game One

MTSI: 0-0-0-0-0-3-0 3

MSLK: 0-2-0-1-1-1-X 5

Game Two

MTSI: 1-0-2-1 4

MSLK: 1-0-3-1 5

Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont

Game One

ESTM: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3

MSLK: 0-1-0-0-2-2-X 5

Game Two

ESTM: 0-0-1-0-0-1-0 2

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Othello softball vs Ellensburg

Game One

ELL: 2-0-0-0-1-2-0 5

OTH: 2-4-1-0-2-1-X 10

Game Two

ELL: 0-0-0-0-0 0

OTH: 3-1-4-4-X 12

Saturday, April 6

Ephrata baseball vs Othello

Game One

OTH: 2-1-0-0-0-0-0 3

EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Game Two

OTH: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1

EPH: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0

Warden baseball vs Goldendale

GLDN: 1-0-0-0-1 2

WARD: 0-1-3-4-5 13

Warden baseball vs Lake Roosevelt

LKRS: 0-0-4-3-0-1-0 8

WARD: 3-3-0-0-2-3-X 11

Quincy baseball vs Royal

Game One

ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2

QNCY: 1-0-0-3-4-0-X 8

Game Two

ROYL: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2

QNCY: 3-0-0-0-1-1-X 5