Bowl projections: Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Clemson start in College Football Playoff

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs away from Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the fourth quarter in the 2021 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first full weekend of the college football season is days away. But sometimes you have to already look ahead to where things will finish, rather than how they will start. Such is the dilemma when doing bowl projections in a sport that is full of upsets and unpredictability.

When looking at the College Football Playoff forecast, it's worth noting that three teams in the past two years made their first appearance. That could portend someone like Penn State, Southern California or Tennessee reaching the semifinals. But who would they knock out?

Georgia after consecutive national titles seems as close to a lock as possible. Michigan will be hoping to match the Bulldogs with three appearances in a row. The Wolverines start the season as the Big Ten favorites. One conference has had two teams in the previous two season, so it's no surprise to have Alabama also in the field.

That leaves one final spot. The choice is Clemson − for now − mostly because the Tigers have their two toughest games − Notre Dame and Florida State − at home. It's by no means a certainty. The Seminoles could also win the ACC, the Big 12 has potential contenders Texas and Kansas State and maybe the Pac-12 finally breaks through with USC or Oregon.

Overall, there will be 42 postseason matchups this year − which is also the final campaign that will end with a four-team playoff. Not happy with these picks or where your teams is projected in the postseason? Breathe deep and know a lot will assuredly change in the next three months.

