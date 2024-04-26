Bournemouth v Brighton: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Bournemouth host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, 14:00 BST.

Brighton won this fixture 2-0 last season, ending a run of four straight away league defeats against Bournemouth. They last won consecutive league visits to the Cherries in February 1932.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past five Premier League home games – only once have they had a longer run without defeat at Vitality Stadium in the top flight, going six games between May and October 2018.

Brighton have failed to score in six of their 12 away games in all competitions so far in 2024, as many times as they had in 49 games on the road in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Dominic Solanke has scored nine home goals in the league this season – no Bournemouth player has ever reached double figures at the Vitality Stadium in a single top-flight campaign.