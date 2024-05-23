Bournemouth appoint former Roma executive Tiago Pinto as first president of football operations

Tiago Pinto joins Bournemouth as first president of football operations - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bournemouth have appointed Tiago Pinto as their first-ever president of football operations.

The 39-year-old Portuguese, who recently left his role as general manager of AS Roma, was granted a work permit at a hearing on Thursday and is understood to have agreed a three-year deal.

During Pinto’s time with Roma they won the Europa Conference League and reached the Europa League final. He had previously been linked with the technical director’s job at West Ham United before the appointment of Tim Steidten last year.

Pinto worked closely with Jose Mourinho at Roma until he was sacked in January after what turned into a difficult campaign. He left the following month on his own volition, with his contract due to expire in June, and gave an interview as to how hard it was to fire Mourinho. At Roma he dealt with a tricky financial situation as Mourinho clashed with management. Previously Pinto had been at Benfica alongside sporting director Rui Costa. Upon hiring him at Roma, chairman Dan Friedkin said: “Tiago is a world-class talent.”

AS Roma and Tiago Pinto can confirm their decision to mutually part company, effective from February 3rd.



The club would like to express its gratitude to Tiago for the hard work done over 3 years and wishes him the best of luck for the future.



📄 https://t.co/Q0MTeqckPW pic.twitter.com/F7eLZxwEM2 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 4, 2024

At Roma he oversaw transfer dealings with Bournemouth who signed Justin Kluivert and Matias Vina.

Pinto is not a replacement for Richard Hughes who left Bournemouth to become sporting director at Liverpool in March. Simon Francis has already stepped up to become first-team technical director. Pinto will work closely with Francis and take a wider view of the football side of the business.

The appointment of Pinto, given his experience, will be regarded as something of a coup for Bournemouth and shows again the financial muscle the Premier League can flex and its pulling power. An announcement is expected soon.

Pinto’s arrival is part of a continued re-structuring at the Premier League club who brought in Jim Frevola as president of business operations. Head coach Andoni Iraola was rewarded with a new contract until June 2026 after an impressive first campaign at the club, finishing 12th, with their highest ever points total.

