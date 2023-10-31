Boston Celtics – Washington Wizards full game highlights (10/30)

In a high-scoring matchup against the Washington Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown delivered an incredible performance as the Boston Celtics started the game on fire as the Wizards struggled to contain Boston’s offensive onslaught.

The Celtics’ up-tempo style and ball movement were key to their success, with Jayson Tatum making pinpoint passes to find open teammates. Boston’s ability to push the pace and share the ball bodes well for their prospects in the coming 2023-24 NBA season. As the Celtics extended their lead, the bench players had the opportunity to shine in the tilt’s final frame but came up short in terms of their contributions yet again.

If you missed the game or just want to see the epic beatdown from Boston again, the folks over at the NBC Sports Boston YouTube channel put together a highlight reel for the full game we embedded below.

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

