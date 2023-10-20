Boston Celtics two way center Neemias Queta full game highlights vs. Hornets

In the preseason exhibition matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets on October 19, Celtics two way big man Neemias Queta made an impact for Boston on both ends of the court, encouraging fans to clamor for his signing to a full roster spot on the strength of his performance.

The Portuguese center put up 12 points, 7 rebounds (including 4 offensive boards), and a block with just 2 turnovers in a mere 13 minutes of playing time on Thursday night, going a perfect 6-of-6 overall (we will forgive him for biffing both of his 2 free throws given all that), picking up a pair of personal fouls for his trouble.

To see the Utah State alum’s big game highlights for yourself (or again, if you like to gloat), take a look at the clip embedded below put together by the folks at the Nellb YouTube channel.

