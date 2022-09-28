Boston Celtics release FULL 2022-23 preseason roster

The Boston Celtics have officially released their full training camp roster for the 2022-23 NBA season, with the team currently at a total of 20 players on it — the maximum allowed in an offseason per league rules.

The league has Celtics preseason exhibition games scheduled against the Charlotte Hornets (Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 pm ET and Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 pm ET) and the Toronto Raptors (Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 pm ET and Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 pm ET), with the last of the four friendlies scheduled to take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as part of the NBA Canada series making a return.

Let’s take a look at all of the players who will be on Boston’s roster at the start of preseason play to kick off the month of October and a return to NBA basketball.

Malcolm Brogdon (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

JD Davison (two way contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Danilo Gallinari (regular contract)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hauser (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jackson (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mfiondu Kabengele (two way deal)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Kornet (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Layman (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Pritchard (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Samanic (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Brodric Thomas (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Valentine (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Vonleh (camp contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Grant WIlliams (regular contract)

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Robert Williams III (regular contract)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

