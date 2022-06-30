Boston Celtics extending Grant WIlliams, Al Horford reportedly on the table

While some NBA insiders are rightfully not expecting the Boston Celtics to make any major moves that would break up the core of players who just carried the storied franchise to within two wins from hanging Banner 18, that doesn’t mean they believe the Celtics will stand pat this offseason.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix is one such writer, who notes that while major moves are likely tabled until the trade deadline or later, the team could lock up some of the players who comprise said core for the short-term future. “An extension for Grant Williams is possible,” suggests Mannix, who also believes that “the Celtics will work something out with Al Horford, whose $26.5 million salary next season, the last year of his deal, is partially guaranteed for $19.5 million.”

Don’t expect Boston to skimp out on the rest of that balance given Horford’s postseason performance and the fact that, as MassLive’s Brian Robb reported, the team plans to pay him the full amount.

It could take the shape of a particularly generous extension from the Celtics for the Florida product, with the cash distributed ahead into future seasons.

With ownership and the front office making noise they won’t be afraid to spend in pursuit of a title, we are just hours away from the start of the action that will shape the team’s 2022-23 ambitions.

