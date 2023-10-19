Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets preseason: How to watch, broadcast, lineups

The Boston Celtics make the trek to North Carolina’s Spectrum Center to face the Charlotte Hornets for the final tilt of their 2023-24 preseason slate of games ahead of their season opener on October 25 vs. the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Al Horford is listed as a game-time decision.

No players are listed as injured for Charlotte.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

