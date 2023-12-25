Boston alum Rasheed Wallace on his famous Christmas carol clip

If you never pegged former Boston Celtics forward Rasheed Wallace as a guy who sings Christmas carols, don’t feel too alone given his infamously brusque on-court persona. But Sheed was indeed a caroler long before he ended up in Boston, during his time playing for the Detroit Pistons.

The festive video was released on Christmas Eve 2006, and featured the Pistons players singing a unique rendition of “Jingle Bells.” Wallace recalled the spontaneity of the performance, emphasizing that it was all improv and unplanned. What makes the story even more amusing is the fact that Sheed did not inform his teammates about his plan to remix the carol.

The video was a hit with Detroit fans and even Rasheed’s own children, and as Christmas approaches each year, the video resurfaces.

To hear the tale for yourself, check out the clip embedded above — and to hear the carol, click on this link.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire