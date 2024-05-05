Boss Bartley leaves Queens 'by mutual agreement'

Queen of the South say they "mutually agreed to part company" with manager Marvin Bartley after the Dumfries side finished seventh following "a challenging" Scottish League 1 campaign.

The 37-year-old former Hibernian, Bournemouth and Burnley midfielder took charge in January 2023, six months after ending his playing career with Scottish Premiership club Livingston.

Queens finished fifth last season after their first half season under the Englishman Bartley, who had been assistant manager at Almondvale.

A run of only one defeat in five games lifted his side clear of relegation trouble this season, but they still finished only two points above Stirling Albion in the play-off place after relinquishing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 away to Montrose on the final day of the season.

Chairman Billy Hewitson told his club website: "We had all hoped for a successful season competing at the top end of the league, but unfortunately this was not meant to be, so the decision has been made to part company with Marvin."

Bartley suggesting injuries had played a part in falling short of a successful season.

"A young group will have improved and learned a lot this year and be better for it," he suggested. This will allow the club a full summer to move forward."