Boom or bust? Vote for each NFL team's best and worst draft pick of the past 20 years

With the 2020 NFL draft approaching — and in a completely virtual format — it is time to look back on the past 20 years and every NFL team’s best and worst selections.

Did the New England Patriots pull off the ultimate heist with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft? (Tom Brady.) The then-San Diego Chargers’ second-round pick in 2001 became a record-setting quarterback ... albeit for another team. (Drew Brees.)

Below, it’s your turn to choose each team’s best draft pick from 2000-19, then scroll over to the second poll to choose the team’s worst selection.

AFC East

New England Patriots

Drew Bledsoe and backup Tom Brady during a practice in 2000 after Brady was selected with the 199th pick in that year's NFL draft. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

AFC North

The 2003 NFL draft class, from left: Terrell Suggs, Charles Rogers, Dewayne Robertson, Carson Palmer, Terence Newman, Byron Leftwich, and Jimmy Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Johnny Manziel after the Cleveland Browns selected Manziel with the 22nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Was Ben Roethlisberger's selection in the 2004 NFL draft the Steelers' best pick of the past 20 years? (Photo by Tom Berg/Getty Images)

AFC South

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and J.J. Watt after the Houston Texans selected Watt with the No. 11 overall pick at the 2011 NFL draft. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

AFC West

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and executive vice president John Elway pose with 2016 first-round pick, QB Paxton Lynch. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Odell Beckham Jr. after the New York Giants selected Beckham 12th overall during the 2014 NFL draft. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFC North

Mitchell Trubisky poses with his Chicago Bears draft jersey after being selected in the 2017 NFL draft. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2005 NFL draft class, from left: Alex Smith (Utah), Antrel Rolle (Miami), Aaron Rodgers (California), Braylon Edwards (Michigan), Ronnie Brown (Auburn) and Cedric Benson (Texas). (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

NFC South

Jameis Winston at his introductory news conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Malik McDowell at the 2017 NFL scouting combine before the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round of that year's draft. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

