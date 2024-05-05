Boles named SAC Player of the Year

May 4—HARROGATE — Former Lebanon High baseball standout Carson Boles has been named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year.

Boles, a junior at Lincoln Memorial University, was also named first-team all-conference.

On the season, Boles led the conference in batting average and was third in the conference in RBI with 57. His .464 batting average is sixth nationally in NCAA Division II, ranking ninth nationally in hits. Boles also tied for first nationally in doubles. He also led the conference in on-base percentage (.556) and slugging percentage (.815).