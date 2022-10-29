Bol with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Tribune

A lack of health insurance and a lump in Erika Cervantes Diaz’s left breast sent her running to the city of Zamora in Michoacán, Mexico, for help in 2021. The Round Lake resident first went to get the lump checked by an Illinois doctor, only to have him say the lump was “irregular.” The specialist told Diaz in person that there was a 50% probability that it was malignant. But a letter from him ...