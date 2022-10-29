Bol with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bol (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/28/2022
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he's faster than Bears QB Justin Fields, and "he knows it too."
American Airlines has offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, according to a draft agreement. American pilots will get a 12% raise on the date the contract is signed, with another 5% hike after a year and another 2% after two years. The latest proposal compares with the company's June offer to hike base pay by about 17% through 2024, which was estimated would cost American more than $2 billion.
The Lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible for the death of 10-year-old Nylah Anderson has been dismissed by a federal Pennsylvania judge.
A lack of health insurance and a lump in Erika Cervantes Diaz’s left breast sent her running to the city of Zamora in Michoacán, Mexico, for help in 2021. The Round Lake resident first went to get the lump checked by an Illinois doctor, only to have him say the lump was “irregular.” The specialist told Diaz in person that there was a 50% probability that it was malignant. But a letter from him ...
Tyrese Maxey steps up with a career game as the Philadelphia 76ers knock off the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid.
Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/28/2022
Gregg Popovich and the Spurs were all class after a midrange jumper put DeMar DeRozan over 20,000 points for his NBA career.
Steph Curry quickly came to the defense of his Warriors teammate Klay Thompson after TNT's Charles Barkley made disparaging comments about his performance.
Ten hours after Andre Iguodala insinuated Steph Curry should get 'a piece' of the team's new $7 billion valuation, the reigning NBA Finals MVP showed why.
Jordan Poole had quite the reaction after seeing Andrew Wiggins' big double-double against the Heat.
The Spurs took Joshua Primo with the No. 12 overall pick last year out of Alabama.
Klay Thompson told everyone to bet on him, and that's a wager ESPN's Zach Lowe is willing to make.
The Cavaliers outlasted Boston to take the game with a 132-123 overtime win.
James has moved on to his hometown Browns, and we can expect to hear more from him on the NFL.
The reported hard salary cap limit proposal is nothing new from the NBA, but the National Basketball Players Association continues to resist the idea.
Speaking with reporters after Warriors practice Thursday, Andre Iguodala shared what he told second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Yahoo Sports breaks down all the ins and outs of the draft lottery, teams that have the best odds to land Wembanyama and why the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4 to start the season) won't be in the running to land either one of the two top prospects.
“I think we were three or four holes behind, so that was a bit painful," said Smith.
Kenny Atkinson opened up to NBC Sports Bay Area about deciding to stay with the Warriors rather than take the Hornets' head coaching job.
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Friday they waived 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo.