Boise State shows commitment to running game with latest additions from transfer portal

The Boise State football team plucked two experienced run blockers out of the transfer portal this week, suggesting the offense will run through a packed backfield this season.

Former Villanova tight end Mitchell Bothwell announced Monday that he’s joining the Broncos as a graduate transfer. Former LSU tight end Connor Gilbreath announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Gilbreath will move from tight end to offensive line at Boise State, his father, Jeff, told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday. He spent the 2022 season at Butte College in California.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound native of Redding, California, appeared in 13 games for LSU last season. He was used primarily as a blocker in short-yardage situations and did not record a catch.

Bothwell was also known as a run blocker at Villanova. He appeared in 21 games in four seasons with the Wildcats but caught just two passes, both of which he hauled in last season. The 6-5, 240-pound native of Fort Worth, Texas, leaves Villanova with two career catches for seven yards.

Redshirt junior Matt Lauter is expected to be the Broncos’ top tight end this season. His athleticism and precise route running make him an asset in the passing game. Redshirt freshman Matt Wagner also emerged as a threat in the passing game this spring, but Boise State was lacking in experienced blocking tight ends.

It should come as no surprise that the Broncos plan to lean on the running game this season, considering the players they have coming back.

Ashton Jeanty led the Mountain West with 1,347 rushing yards and ranked No. 2 in the conference with 19 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 5 receiving) last season. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by ESPN, USA Today and the College Football Network.

He will be joined by sophomore Jambres Dubar, who posted 335 yards rushing and two touchdowns last year while splitting snaps with Jeanty and George Holani, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks last month as an undrafted free agent.

Freshman running back Sire Gaines impressed the Broncos’ coaches in his first spring with the team. He enrolled early and has been on campus since January. He’s similar to Jeanty in stature and explosiveness, and he posted 45 rushing yards on just five carries in the spring game. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.

Graduate student Tyler Crowe and redshirt junior Kaden Dudley are also back. Crowe is now listed as a fullback on the Broncos’ roster. Dudley is a former wide receiver whose speed and elusiveness could make him a threat out of the backfield, and he figures to be one of the team’s top kick returners. Freshman Dylan Riley, who was one of the fastest players in California last year, will join the team sometime this summer.

Not only is Boise State’s backfield loaded, but those talented backs will be running behind an offensive line that returns four starters. That group is led by sixth-year senior guard Ben Dooley and redshirt sophomore Kage Casey, who started all 14 games at left tackle last season.

Bothwell and Gilbreath were the latest additions to the Broncos’ 2024 transfer class, which also includes quarterback Malachi Nelson (USC), cornerback Jeremiah Earby (Cal), wide receiver Cam Camper (Indiana), defensive end Tavion Woodard (Ball State), offensive tackle Jake Steele (San Jose State) and kicker/punter Jarrett Reeser (San Diego State).

Boise State also added several junior college transfers: wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Udoka Ezeani, edge rusher Joseph Marsh and offensive lineman Daylon Metoyer, who was the only JUCO transfer not on campus for spring practice. He’s expected to join the team this summer.