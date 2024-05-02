Boise State adds an NAIA All-American; former Bronco commits to Cal State Fullerton

The Boise State men’s basketball team plucked an NAIA All-American out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Broncos announced that forward Javan Buchanan is joining the program after two seasons at Indiana Wesleyan. He was named a first-team All-American after averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds a game last season. He has two seasons of eligibility left.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound native of Laffayette, Indiana, ranked No. 6 in the NAIA ranks with 718 points and No. 4 with 273 field goals last season. He also posted four double-doubles, 229 rebounds, 90 assists, 38 blocks and 40 steals.

Buchanan started 59 games for the Wildcats the past two seasons, and he’s joining the Broncos with 1,094 career points. He visited Nevada and Texas Tech before choosing Boise State.

Boise State was in search of a scorer to help replace Chibuzo Agbo, who transferred to USC. He led the Broncos with 76 3-pointers last season and was No. 2 on the team in scoring, at 13.7 points a game. Buchanan shot 52 percent from the floor and 35% from 3-point range last season.

The Broncos also added former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas after last season, and they may not be done. They’re reportedly close to adding Dylan Anderson, a 7-foot forward from Arizona.

Boise State went 22-11 and earned the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Tournament last season. The Broncos made the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row but fell to Colorado in the First Four, meaning they still have never won an NCAA tourney game.

Former Bronco chooses Fullerton

Former Boise State guard Kobe Young committed to Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday.

Young played in 25 games and logged 103 minutes last season. He played in 52 games in three seasons with the Broncos.

Young was the latest Bronco to announce his landing spot. Point guard Jace Whiting committed to UNLV last month.

Fellow point guard Roddie Anderson III is also in the transfer portal. He’s planning to visit St. Louis this week, according to Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.