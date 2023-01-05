Bobby Wagner hoping to spoil Seahawks’ playoff chances in return to Seattle

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them. "This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army," the official said. Zelenskiy thanked Macron for the announcement and said it showed the need for others to provide heavier weapons.