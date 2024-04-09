Bob Labonte, father of NASCAR Hall of Famers, dies

(WGHP) — Bobby and Terry Labonte announced on Tuesday that their father, NASCAR legend Bob Labonte, has died.

“This week, Terry and I lost our Dad,” Bobby wrote on social media. “To many of you who knew him around the garage, you know he was larger than life. To us he was our Dad and also a crew chief, a mentor, our biggest fan, our motivation at times, and our hero. He and our Mom dedicated their lives to our racing careers and to our family.”

Additional details were not released.

Bob was a two-time car owner champion and crew chief in the Busch Series, which is now known as the Xfinity Series. The elder Labonte owned Labonte Motorsports until he retired from racing in 1996.

His sons had previously given him credit for moving the family to the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina from Texas so Terry and Bobby could pursue their NASCAR careers.

The move paid off, as Terry was inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2016, and Bobby in 2020.

“Whether you had a choice or not, I was taken to the track as an infant and I guess I just grew up there,” Bobby said ahead of his induction. “Dad taught us a lot, he took us and showed us how to race. He was very influential.”

Many took to social media Tuesday to express their condolences. That includes racing legend Richard Petty, who wrote, “Richard Petty and The Petty Family is deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Labonte. He was instrumental in shaping the careers of his sons, Terry and Bobby, and his contributions to the sport won’t be forgotten. The Labonte Family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

