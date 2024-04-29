Bob Asmussen | Illinois doing its fair share to help fill NFL rosters

Apr. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Four got the call. And a handful of others are taking their shots.

On Saturday in Detroit, Illinois receiver Casey Washington was a sixth-round NFL draft pick by Atlanta. He joined defensive tackle Johnny Newton (Commanders), offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (Cardinals) and tight end Tip Reiman (Cardinals), who all got the call Friday night.

The four draft picks matches last year with 2011, 2012 and 2013 for the most by Illinois since 2003, when five Illini were selected.

As of Sunday afternoon, four other Illini have signed free agent deals ... so far. Quarterback John Paddock, grandson of NFL veteran John Wright St., signed with the Falcons.

It will be a crowded quarterback room in Atlanta. The team signed a big-money deal with Kirk Cousins, then shocked NFL experts by spending the eighth pick in Thursday's draft on Washington star Michael Penix Jr.

Heck, the Falcons are going to need a third-teamer and Paddock has a 500-yard game on his resume.

Isaiah Williams, one of the top receivers in Illinois history, signed with the Lions. The converted quarterback can help both on offense and special teams. Detroit is a rising franchise, just missing its first Super Bowl this past season.

A pair of Illinois defensive lineman signed with NFC teams. Denzel Daxon landed with the Cowboys, while Keith Randolph Jr. is going to the Bears.

Still waiting on a destination are a pair of Danville High School graduates: offensive lineman Julian Pearl and kicker Caleb Griffin.

Full supportIllinois football celebrated both the draftees and the signees this weekend. The team's social media accounts included videos of Newton, Adams and Reiman when they got their draft calls. Moments the players will remember forever.

While the Illinois coaches are certainly thrilled to see their players reach the next level, there are also a practical implications. The more Illinois players in the NFL, the better it is for recruiting.

When the Illinois coaches talk to hotshot defensive backs, I promise they are mentioning Devon Witherspoon and their effect on his career.

The current staff played a large part in helping Witherspoon go from an underrated recruit to a rising NFL star with the Seahawks.

If Newton goes on to star at the next level — and that's my hunch — it will be another positive sign for the Illini staff.

The coaches want to help the players because of their relationships with them. But also because of what it means for the next group of recruits ... and guys they might pursue in the coming years.

In the portal world today, every success is a selling point to a potential transfer. Especially at specific positions. Illinois has had a run of offensive linemen drafted by the NFL. That information definitely played a part in the decisions of the newcomers. Most players want to get to the NFL. Current offensive line coach Bart Miller is showing a knack for getting them there.

Common goalOf the four Illinois players drafted this year, three were originally recruited by Lovie Smith.

So were last year's draftees Witherspoon, Quan Martin, Sydney Brown and Chase Brown.

Of the four who have signed free-agent deals so far year, Smith brought in Williams and Randolph.

Doesn't matter. Illinois coach Bret Bielema and the coaches he hired helped the players get ready for the NFL.

His history with the league, albeit brief, has to benefit Bielema's players. Because he worked for both the Patriots and Giants before arriving at Illinois in December 2020, there is trust afforded Bielema that might not be extended to every college coach.

It is important for Bielema to promote his players, which he obviously does. But he also must be honest with the NFL brass to maintain his credibility.

Every time an Illinois players performs as expected, or better, at the next level, it is a positive for the program.

What does the 2025 draft look like for Illinois? Way too early to tell. But based on the recent history, another eight-plus players will be in the running for draft or free agent consideration. Not the same as Michigan or Alabama, but considering Illinois had no players drafted in 2018 and 2020, it is a positive sign.