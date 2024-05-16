Boardman's gem propels Steamers to Regional Finals

May 15—FULTON, Ill. — Fulton senior AJ Boardman went 6 and a third innings on Wednesday night as the Steamers shut out the Milledgeville Missiles 4-0 to open up the Class 1A Regionals.

Boardman was on fire, striking out seven batters within the first three innings alone to fire up his team.

The bats got going early but could not get the timely hits in the first inning, leaving the bases loaded. However, Braedon Meyers got on base to leadoff the bottom of the second and Dane VanZuiden moved him all the way to third base on a bunt single. VanZuiden then stole second, drawing a wild throw to score a run and also advance to third base. A sacrifice fly then scored him on the next batter.

Caden Wilkins, the Steamers leadoff hitter, led off and later scored another run later in the night. This one on a fielders choice in the bottom of the fifth.

VanZuiden gave Fulton the insurance run they needed in the sixth with an RBI double before junior Chase Dykstra closed out the win with two strikeouts.

Fulton will host Eastland on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a regional title on the line.

Fulton softball turns up the heat, beats Wildcats 15-8

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. — The bats were rolling on Wednesday as the Fulton Steamer softball team defeated the Cuba/Spoon River Valley Wildcats to open up regional play.

After falling behind 4-0, the Steamers responded with 5 straight runs to take a lead. That did not last long with the Wildcats putting up four more runs in the fourth inning to jump back in front 8-5.

The Steamers got one back in the fourth before exploding for eight runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to take a commanding 15-8 lead.

Fulton was able to bring it together and get the win to advance.

The Steamers will take on the host team, the West Central Heat on Saturday at 11 a.m.