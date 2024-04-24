Bo Nix says it would be an honor to play for Broncos coach Sean Payton

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 25, and the uncertainty of who some teams will draft looms large. Although the Denver Broncos just traded for Zach Wilson via the New York Jets, could head coach Sean Payton also aim for Bo Nix?

If so, the NCAA’s single-season completion percentage leader appears to be attractive to the possibility. The former University of Oregon quarterback appeared on the Up And Adams show this week and said “it’d be an honor” to play for Sean Payton and the Broncos, alluding to the HC’s legacy with legendary quarterbacks like Drew Brees.

“I’m never going to argue if I get to play for one of the better coaches of all time,” Nix told Adams.

While Wilson could become Payton’s next rehabilitation project, Nix knows his pedigree from college would make him an intriguing target. We will find out on Thursday evening if Nix joins Wilson in Denver.

Check out the clip of Nix and his comments on Payton below.

We think @BoNix10 would be a PERFECT fit with Sean Payton in Denver 👀 #BroncosCountry "I hear that a lot…"@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/B8pNL7tzwW — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 22, 2024

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire