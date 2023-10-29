Bo Nix Heisman buzz quickly grows after signature win at No. 13 Utah

The picture of who’s in the running to win the Heisman Trophy is becoming more clear as the college football season heads into November. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has made himself a legitimate contender after the Ducks’ 35-6 road win over No. 13 Utah.

Voters usually look for that one “Heisman Moment” for the eventual winner, this may be the year where that moment doesn’t come, but instead, consistency over the entire regular season wins out and becomes that moment unto itself.

And while Nix still has time to generate that moment, his consistency hasn’t been matched by other so-called contenders. He hasn’t had any games where he has thrown for under 245 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon still has contests with USC, Oregon State, and possibly Washington once again.

It always helps to have your coach in your corner and Nix definitely has Dan Lanning as a pretty good spokesman.

“I’m going to say it again, Bo Nix is the best quarterback in the nation just to be really clear. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” the Oregon second-year coach said. “It’s not just the plays he makes on the field … I think a lot of people talk about chasing stats and all these things, this guy just plays consistently. He gets us in the right calls, he comes to the sideline and helps us through adjustments. He tells us what he sees. He’s an unbelievable person. When you have a good team like we have, and we have a quarterback like we have, that’s a special recipe for success.”

Perhaps more important is to have your fellow teammates have your back and sing your praises. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson says Nix is just one of those special players.

“He’s great. I went up to him and gave him a hug and said ‘thank you’,” Powers-Johnson said. “We (the offensive line) do our part to make the offense go, but I’m going to give all the credit to Bo. He’s an amazing quarterback, an amazing person and an amazing leader. Hopefully there’s more media talk for Heisman because he deserves it.”

Like a good player and overall person, Nix is downplaying the Heisman talk and for him, it’s all about the team.

“I think that’s something that comes with playing really good team football and so my ultimate goal is to do whatever I can to win games. The guys in the locker room know that I want to win a championship,” Nix said. “We’re gonna do everything we can to go back to work on Monday to do that because we got it right in front of us. We can really feel it. That’s all we want to take care of. So all of this really is just gonna be chattering and talking noise, and we got to make sure that we don’t get distracted by it, myself included, and I’m just gonna go to work to win games.”

Oregon has done its share of winning games, going 7-1 overall and California is next on the schedule where Nix might have that Heisman moment. More likely, however, he’ll complete 75 percent of his passes, throw for 285 yards and three or four touchdowns.

Screenshot 2023-10-27 at 11.16.00 AM

Photo Courtesy of Utah Athletic Department

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach DanÊLanning looks towards the…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach DanÊLanning looks towards the field in the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks warms up…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before their game agaisnt the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Khyree Jackson #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Khyree Jackson #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after making a tackle on the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks rushes for…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks rushes for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks up…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks up after landing in the endzone for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Justin Medlock #6 of the Utah Utes tackles Troy…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Justin Medlock #6 of the Utah Utes tackles Troy Franklin #11 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks congratulates Troy…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks congratulates Troy Franklin #11 after he caught a touchdown pass during the first half of their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Ja'Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes rushes the…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Ja'Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes rushes the ball against Evan Williams #33 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Jaylon Glover #1 of the Utah Utes is tackled…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Jaylon Glover #1 of the Utah Utes is tackled by Teitum Tuioti #44 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head football conditioning coach Wilson Love…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head football conditioning coach Wilson Love calls drills before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks with…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks with…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the Ducks on the field before the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Oregon Ducks run on the field before…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Oregon Ducks run on the field before the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback BoÊNix (10) scores a touchdown…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback BoÊNix (10) scores a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets up…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets up after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs the ball…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes MUSS cheers ng the first…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes MUSS cheers ng the first halagainst the Oregon Ducks durif at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Officials review a call in the first quarter…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Officials review a call in the first quarter as the Utah Utes face the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball downfield against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (5) reacts…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (5) reacts after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks with…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks with coaching staff on the sideline during the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) reacts…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) reacts after making an interception against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after making a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after making a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham (grey shirt)…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham (grey shirt) looks onto the field in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) reacts…

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) reacts after making an interception against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Traeshon Holden #5 of the Oregon Ducks scores a…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Traeshon Holden #5 of the Oregon Ducks scores a touchdown against JaTravis Broughton #4 and Sione Vaki #28 of the Utah Utes during the second half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Jamal Hill #9 of the Oregon Ducks scoops up…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Jamal Hill #9 of the Oregon Ducks scoops up a fumble during the second half of their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bryson Barnes is hit by Jamal Hill #9 of…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Bryson Barnes is hit by Jamal Hill #9 of the Utah Utes of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Oregon v Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: A fan of the Utah Utes reacts after the…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: A fan of the Utah Utes reacts after the Oregon Ducks scored a touchdown during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire