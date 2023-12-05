Bo Nix announced as a one of four Heisman Trophy finalists

On Saturday, December 9th, the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced from the Lincoln Center in New York City. On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix was announced as a finalist for the prestigious award.

He is the fourth Oregon Duck to be named a Heisman finalist — the other three being Joey Harrington in 2001, LaMichael James in 2010, and Marcus Mariota, who won the award in 2014.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, Nix’s name was thrown into the Heisman conversation, but he wasn’t seen as one of the leading candidates early in the season. But after weeks of consistency and efficiency leading the Ducks offense, Nix climbed toward the top of the Heisman rankings. Through 13 games of the season, Nix is 336 for 435 (77.6) passing the ball, he’s thrown for 4145 yards and has scored 46 total touchdowns.

The other finalists for the award are LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Going into championship week Nix was the favorite, but after Oregon’s heartbreaking loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game, Daniels replaced Nix as the heavy favorite.

Nix played two seasons as a Duck, after playing three seasons at Auburn. And in those two years, Nix has been nothing short of spectacular. In his Oregon career, Nix has completed 630 of 844 passes (74.6%), thrown for 7738 yards, rushed for 738, and scored 90 total touchdowns.

Nix will run out of eligibility after this season, and will likely enter the NFL Draft in April. However, Dan Lanning has said that Nix will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames.

