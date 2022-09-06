BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on.
With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week.
Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed.
McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler.
The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014 in this part of the south of England.
Here are the tee times and schedule for the first round at Wentworth on Thursday:
When is it and what time does it start?
The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.
Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.
How to watch on TV and online via live stream
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.
If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Coverage will begin fro 9am on Sky Sports Golf.
BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 1
All times BST
06:40: PAVON, Matthieu, LAGERGREN, Joakim, PULKKANEN, Tapio
06:50: KAWAMURA, Masahiro, JORDAN, Matthew, GUERRIER, Julien
07:00: SHARMA, Shubhankar, KARLBERG, Rikard, DRYSDALE, David
07:10: LACROIX, Frederic, JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh, BEKKER, Oliver
07:20: HUTCHEON, Greig, HORSEY, David, JAMIESON, Scott
07:30: ANCER, Abraham, HEND, Scott, SODERBERG, Sebastian
07:40: ANTCLIFF, Maverick, DONALDSON, Jamie, SOUTHGATE, Matthew
07:50: ROZNER, Antoine, MCDOWELL, Graeme, VÄLIMÄKI, Sami
08:00: ELVIRA, Nacho, VEERMAN, Johannes, BROWN, Steven
08:10: LAWRENCE, Thriston, RAMSAY, Richie, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
08:20: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa, BURMESTER, Dean, FOX, Ryan
08:30: FITZPATRICK, Matt, MCILROY, Rory, HORSCHEL, Billy
08:45: LOWRY, Shane, ROSE, Justin, FLEETWOOD, Tommy
08:55: MERONK, Adrian, MOLINARI, Edoardo, LONG, Hurly
09:05: KITAYAMA, Kurt, JIMÉNEZ, Miguel Ángel, WILSON, Oliver
09:15: COLSAERTS, Nicolas, BJÖRK, Alexander, GALLACHER, Stephen
09:25: GARCIA, Sergio, SAMOOJA, Kalle, PAVAN, Andrea
09:35: GAVINS, Daniel, WIESBERGER, Bernd, FORREST, Grant
09:45: WOOD, Chris, CALDWELL, Jonathan, KORHONEN, Mikko
09:55: RAI, Aaron, POULTER, Ian, SCRIVENER, Jason
10:05: HANSEN, Joachim B., SHINKWIN, Callum, GOOCH, Talor
10:15: BESSELING, Wil, SENIOR, Jack, SCHMID, Matti
10:25: OTAEGUI, Adrian, PAISLEY, Chris, SINGH BRAR, Jack
10:35: BRUN, Julien, VAN DRIEL, Darius, LAW, David
10:50: CAÑIZARES, Alejandro, WARREN, Marc, GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian
11:00: LAPORTA, Francesco, LANGASQUE, Romain, WALTERS, Justin
11:10: BJERREGAARD, Lucas, ZANOTTI, Fabrizio, SULLIVAN, Andy
11:20: CANTER, Laurie, APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech, STERNE, Richard
11:30: JAIDEE, Thongchai, KJELDSEN, Søren, NORRIS, Shaun
11:40: HORSFIELD, Sam, JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz, WINTHER, Jeff
11:50: FISHER, Ross, MIGLIOZZI, Guido, MORRISON, James
12:00: ARMITAGE, Marcus, GRACE, Branden, BROBERG, Kristoffer
12:10: DUBUISSON, Victor, SYME, Connor, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
12:20: WALLACE, Matt, BJØRN, Thomas, WILLETT, Danny
12:30: LEE, Min Woo, HERBERT, Lucas, FERGUSON, Ewen
12:40: RAHM, Jon, HOVLAND, Viktor, HATTON, Tyrrell
12:55: SCOTT, Adam, HØJGAARD, Nicolai, PIETERS, Thomas
13:05: MOLINARI, Francesco, MACINTYRE, Robert, DONALD, Luke
13:15: HØJGAARD, Rasmus, PEREZ, Victor, SMITH, Jordan
13:25: OLESEN, Thorbjørn, PEPPERELL, Eddie, DETRY, Thomas
13:35: ARNAUS, Adri, WESTWOOD, Lee, LI, Haotong
13:45: KIEFFER, Maximilian, STONE, Brandon, CROCKER, Sean
13:55: REED, Patrick, CAMPILLO, Jorge, HIGGO, Garrick
14:05: CATLIN, John, BLAND, Richard, VAN TONDER, Daniel
14:15: COETZEE, George, BERTASIO, Nino, LUITEN, Joost
14:25: HARDING, Justin, KINHULT, Marcus, WU, Ashun
14:35: ORMSBY, Wade, VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai, TARRIO, Santiago
14:45: FICHARDT, Darren, WHITNELL, Dale, GOUVEIA, Ricardo