BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on.

With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week.

Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler.

The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014 in this part of the south of England.

Here are the tee times and schedule for the first round at Wentworth on Thursday:

When is it and what time does it start?

The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.

Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.

How to watch on TV and online via live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Coverage will begin fro 9am on Sky Sports Golf.

BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

All times BST

06:40: PAVON, Matthieu, LAGERGREN, Joakim, PULKKANEN, Tapio

06:50: KAWAMURA, Masahiro, JORDAN, Matthew, GUERRIER, Julien

07:00: SHARMA, Shubhankar, KARLBERG, Rikard, DRYSDALE, David

07:10: LACROIX, Frederic, JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh, BEKKER, Oliver

07:20: HUTCHEON, Greig, HORSEY, David, JAMIESON, Scott

07:30: ANCER, Abraham, HEND, Scott, SODERBERG, Sebastian

07:40: ANTCLIFF, Maverick, DONALDSON, Jamie, SOUTHGATE, Matthew

07:50: ROZNER, Antoine, MCDOWELL, Graeme, VÄLIMÄKI, Sami

08:00: ELVIRA, Nacho, VEERMAN, Johannes, BROWN, Steven

08:10: LAWRENCE, Thriston, RAMSAY, Richie, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

08:20: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa, BURMESTER, Dean, FOX, Ryan

08:30: FITZPATRICK, Matt, MCILROY, Rory, HORSCHEL, Billy

08:45: LOWRY, Shane, ROSE, Justin, FLEETWOOD, Tommy

08:55: MERONK, Adrian, MOLINARI, Edoardo, LONG, Hurly

09:05: KITAYAMA, Kurt, JIMÉNEZ, Miguel Ángel, WILSON, Oliver

09:15: COLSAERTS, Nicolas, BJÖRK, Alexander, GALLACHER, Stephen

09:25: GARCIA, Sergio, SAMOOJA, Kalle, PAVAN, Andrea

09:35: GAVINS, Daniel, WIESBERGER, Bernd, FORREST, Grant

09:45: WOOD, Chris, CALDWELL, Jonathan, KORHONEN, Mikko

09:55: RAI, Aaron, POULTER, Ian, SCRIVENER, Jason

10:05: HANSEN, Joachim B., SHINKWIN, Callum, GOOCH, Talor

10:15: BESSELING, Wil, SENIOR, Jack, SCHMID, Matti

10:25: OTAEGUI, Adrian, PAISLEY, Chris, SINGH BRAR, Jack

10:35: BRUN, Julien, VAN DRIEL, Darius, LAW, David

10:50: CAÑIZARES, Alejandro, WARREN, Marc, GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

11:00: LAPORTA, Francesco, LANGASQUE, Romain, WALTERS, Justin

11:10: BJERREGAARD, Lucas, ZANOTTI, Fabrizio, SULLIVAN, Andy

11:20: CANTER, Laurie, APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech, STERNE, Richard

11:30: JAIDEE, Thongchai, KJELDSEN, Søren, NORRIS, Shaun

11:40: HORSFIELD, Sam, JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz, WINTHER, Jeff

11:50: FISHER, Ross, MIGLIOZZI, Guido, MORRISON, James

12:00: ARMITAGE, Marcus, GRACE, Branden, BROBERG, Kristoffer

12:10: DUBUISSON, Victor, SYME, Connor, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

12:20: WALLACE, Matt, BJØRN, Thomas, WILLETT, Danny

12:30: LEE, Min Woo, HERBERT, Lucas, FERGUSON, Ewen

12:40: RAHM, Jon, HOVLAND, Viktor, HATTON, Tyrrell

12:55: SCOTT, Adam, HØJGAARD, Nicolai, PIETERS, Thomas

13:05: MOLINARI, Francesco, MACINTYRE, Robert, DONALD, Luke

13:15: HØJGAARD, Rasmus, PEREZ, Victor, SMITH, Jordan

13:25: OLESEN, Thorbjørn, PEPPERELL, Eddie, DETRY, Thomas

13:35: ARNAUS, Adri, WESTWOOD, Lee, LI, Haotong

13:45: KIEFFER, Maximilian, STONE, Brandon, CROCKER, Sean

13:55: REED, Patrick, CAMPILLO, Jorge, HIGGO, Garrick

14:05: CATLIN, John, BLAND, Richard, VAN TONDER, Daniel

14:15: COETZEE, George, BERTASIO, Nino, LUITEN, Joost

14:25: HARDING, Justin, KINHULT, Marcus, WU, Ashun

14:35: ORMSBY, Wade, VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai, TARRIO, Santiago

14:45: FICHARDT, Darren, WHITNELL, Dale, GOUVEIA, Ricardo