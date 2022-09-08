BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.

The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8.

Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy.

While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.

Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday:

When is it and what time does it start?

The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.

Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.

How to watch on TV and online via live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Coverage will begin fro 9am on Sky Sports Golf.

BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 2

All times BST

06:40: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

06:50: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters

07:00: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan

07:10: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne

07:20: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris

07:30: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther

07:40: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison

07:50: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg

08:00: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde

08:10: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett

08:20: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson

08:30: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton

08:45: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters

08:55: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald

09:05: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith

09:15: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry

09:25: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li

09:35: Maximilian Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker

09:45: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo

09:55: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder

10:05: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten

10:15: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu

10:25: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio

10:35: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia

10:50: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen

11:00: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier

11:10: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale

11:20: Frederic Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker

11:30: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson

11:40: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg

11:50: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate

12:00: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki

12:10: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown

12:20: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal

12:30: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox

12:40: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel

12:55: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

13:05: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long

13:15: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Oliver Wilson

13:25: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher

13:35: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan

13:45: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest

13:55: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen

14:05: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener

14:15: Joachim B Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch

14:25: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid

14:35: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar

14:45: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law