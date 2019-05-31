Blues' Maroon reportedly questioned Bruins' leadership after Game 2 win

Pat Maroon had some criticism towards the Bruins leadership. (Getty Images)

Blues forward Pat Maroon reportedly threw shade at the Boston Bruins’ leadership after St. Louis’s overtime win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Stationed between the glass during action, analyst Pierre McGuire was close enough to hear the Maroon’s comment, and shared it on his daily radio segment on TSN 690 in Montreal.

“That’s really limited leadership. You guys should start looking at one another,” Maroon allegedly said to an unnamed person on the Bruins’ bench. McGuire wouldn’t disclose the subject of Maroon’s remark, but he did comment that “it was well done by him, rather than screaming and yelling and swearing, he was calm, cool and collected.”

Earlier in the game, Maroon taunted the Bruins’ bench with a little NSFW language after teammate Robert Bortuzzo tied the game in the first period.

Without speculating too wildly, Maroon may have been hinting at the Bruins’ top line, which has been ghostlike through two games this series. Or maybe it’s a shot at the leadership of captain Zdeno Chara, who gave Maroon a cheap shot earlier in the game. Either way, it’s the type of comment that will get under the skin of anyone who is a part of the Bruins’ leadership core.

chara punches maroon in the face after a whistle.



hmm. pic.twitter.com/fYYcYNs7dm — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2019

