Blues' gamble backfires as NHL correctly upholds goal by Bruins' Sean Kuraly

Sean Kuraly's goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final was correctly upheld and the Boston Bruins are cruising. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Officiating during the Stanley Cup Final is a thankless task, but the referees got it right on a potentially controversial decision during Game 3.

Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and added a commanding third when Sean Kuraly lit the lamp in the final seconds of the first period.

Did this Sean Kuraly shot even go in?



3-0 Bruins pic.twitter.com/oCZI3eTxPq — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) June 2, 2019

St. Louis contested the decision, believing Boston went offsides, while fully knowing that a failed coach’s challenge would lead to a penalty. After a brief review, the call was upheld, as Joel Edmundson was ruled to have brought the puck back into the St. Louis zone.

This allowed Boston to start the second period on a power play, where David Pastrnak cashed almost immediately.

HANDS. David Pastrnak PPG makes it 4-0 early in the 2nd #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/znEW2m64ea — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 2, 2019

Confusing initially, but ultimately mighty costly.

