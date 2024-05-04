Blue Jays reinstate outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from injured list

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Kiermaier was listed in the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing center field.

The 34-year-old Kiermaier had been on the injured list since April 24 due to left hip flexor inflammation. He is batting .193 with three RBIs in 22 games this season.

To make room for him, Toronto optioned outfielder Nathan Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo. He was called up on Friday but did not play in a 9-3 loss.

The Blue Jays have lost eight of 11 games.