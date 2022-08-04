Blue-chip DL ponders decision timeline after recent Florida visit

It is getting close to decision time for many of the top prep prospects in the 2023 recruiting class after a summer full of official visits as well as other contacts between colleges and up-and-coming high school players. Florida football has been in the mix for some of the best blue-chippers have to offer this cycle, having won enough of the battles to climb up the recruiting rankings recently.

One of the student-athletes currently pursued by the Gators is four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald from across the border at Suwanee (Georgia) North Gwinnett, who stopped in for the recruiting cookout last Saturday for his third visit to the Swamp this summer.

“I was only in Gainesville for a few hours but I had fun,” he told Swamp247. “I had practice Friday evening and had to be back home like before 7 a.m. Sunday. The coaches say I’m a priority for Florida.

“The whole staff makes me feel like I’m family. That’s important to me. Florida is still on top for sure.”

However, the 6-foot-3-inch, 310-pound lineman has a tough decision ahead of him. Florida is not the only school in pursuit of his talents, with the Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans also heavily in the mix. Predictably, he plans on taking his time before announcing his choice.

“I’ll make a decision in October. I’m waiting until October because when I find a home my recruitment will be 100% locked down with no visiting other schools. My mom is coordinating with my big brother’s game schedule.”

McDonald is ranked No. 290 overall and No. 42 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 329 and 43, respectively.

He currently holds a crystal ball prediction with 247Sports for Clemson and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also sees a Death Valley destination, giving the Tigers a 62.5% chance of signing him. The Gators are third at 2% after the Wolverines, who are in second place with a 29.4% chance of landing him.

