Blossoms grab a crucial win in Southland

May 12—The Blooming Prairie softball team gained an inside track on the earning a high seed in the upcoming Section 1A tournament when it blanked Southland (14-2 overall) 9-0 in Rose Creek Saturday.

Macy Lembke allowed just one hit as she struck out eight for BP (14-3 overall) and Anna Haberman added a two-run double.

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 8 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 1-for-4, double, 2 R, BB, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-5, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Lily Schammel, 1-for-5, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI; Anna Haberman, 1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Catelyn Bartlett, 3-for-5, double, RBI, R; Ella Smith, 1-for-4, RBI

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (L) 7 IP, 12 H, 4 BB, 9 R, 7 ER, 8 K

Southland hitting: Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-2