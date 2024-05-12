Blazers draft hopes fizzle, get 7-pick in the lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite another awful season on the court and the fourth-best odds of gaining the top pick in the NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers landed the #7 pick when the lottery was held Sunday.

The Blazers, who finished 21-61 this past season (and 36 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder), had hoped to have a higher draft pick on June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

ESPN reported this year’s draft class has been defined thus far by its lack of a consensus No. 1 pick. Having the #7 overall pick isn’t bad, necessarily, but certainly not what the team was hoping for.

The Atlanta Hawks came from the outside to gain the overall top pick, followed in order by the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons (who had the worst record in the NBA) and Charlotte.

Portland gets the 7-pick, followed by Toronto, Memphis and Utah.

