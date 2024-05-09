Blake Corum shared an awesome throwback photo in a Rams uniform at age 6

The Los Angeles Rams selected Michigan running back Blake Corum at No. 83 overall in the third round, adding another dynamic playmaker to go alongside Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to suit up in a Rams uniform, but he’s worn the team’s logo before.

Corum said after the draft that the first team he played for in youth football was the Rams, and now he has the photo to prove it. On Wednesday, Corum shared an awesome throwback photo of himself on a magazine cover wearing a Rams uniform while playing peewee football in the D.C. area.

His helmet featured the old-school Rams logo, and based on the cover of the magazine, Corum played linebacker back then.

“No one can escape LB Blake Corum,” the cover read.

It was written in the books!! Been a RAM since 6 years old!! pic.twitter.com/eItgPmJ41d — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) May 9, 2024

The Rams are excited to have Corum in the mix next to Williams and given Sean McVay’s scheme on offense, he’s a perfect fit as the No. 2 running back. After a prolific career at Michigan where he scored 61 total touchdowns and a nation-leading 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023, Corum will look to keep playing at a high level in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire