Blackhawks star Connor Bedard continues torrid start to IIHF Men's World Championship tourney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks rookie superstar Connor Bedard continued to tear up the IIHF Men’s World Championship tournament. Bedard opened up the scoring for team Canada with an incredible goal against Denmark.

Check it out.

CONNOR BEDARD HAS HIS THIRD GOAL IN TWO GAMES!



After review, Canada's first goal of the game is good. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/YpKhs16jIx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

Bedard netted another two goals in Canada’s 4-2 victory over Great Britain on Saturday.

After Sunday’s game against Denmark, Bedard and the Canadians have five more games in the group stage. If they advance out of the group stage as expected, they will advance to the playoff round, which begins on May 23.

