Blackhawks' Patrick Kane's epic buzzer beater in OT disallowed

On Sunday, Patrick Kane turned in a vintage performance in a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a hat trick and four-point night. He was named the No. 1 star in what could have been one of his final games at the United Center with the Blackhawks before the March 3 trade deadline.

On Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, Kane nearly topped it, which I didn't think was possible. He set up Tyler Johnson for the game-tying goal with 54.6 seconds left in regulation and then scored on a breakaway in overtime at the buzzer for the winner.

Or so we thought.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled that the clock had expired and took away the goal. In real time, it sure looked like Kane got it in just before the buzzer.

"I thought it was in," said Johnson, who scored the lone goal in the shootout in Chicago's 3-2 win. "From my angle, looking at the net there, the light wasn’t on behind. Usually the green light goes on if the horn goes. I guess they saw something else, I don’t know."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson agreed.

"I thought it was in because the feed that we had, it looked like it was like .01 still on it," Richardson said. "But I think it’s a TV feed, so it’s not the actual clock feed. We just had to beat them twice, I guess."

The main storyline going into Tuesday was whether or not this would actually be Kane's last game in Chicago as a Blackhawk, considering the next home game is March 2, the day before the deadline.

A hat trick followed by a buzzer beater in overtime would be an unreal way to go out, if Kane's time with the Blackhawks is coming to an end. The city of Chicago certainly hopes it isn't though.

