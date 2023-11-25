Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski unlikely to play in 2024 World Juniors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will have a decision to make soon on whether or not they want to send Kevin Korchinski to the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team Canada.

It doesn't sound like there's been much consideration of him going. He's likely going to be here with the Blackhawks all season.

"My inclination would be for him to stay here," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on Saturday. "I think out of respect, you just consider everything and want to make sure the player’s in the best position possible and you want to consider that. But honestly, hasn’t really crossed my mind all that much."

Korchinski is coming off a game in which he scored the overtime winner in Friday's 4-3 comeback victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the United Center. He looks like he belongs in the NHL.

"He’s been playing really well," Davidson said. "The standard ups and downs for any young player, he’ll go through those, they make mistakes, but that’s OK. You learn from your mistakes and that’s why we have a coaching staff, to help them work through that. That’s why we have veteran players to help them work through that and I think he’s worked through that incredibly well.

"I'm really glad to see him rewarded with the goal last night in overtime and an unbelievable environment. It was a great game, great overtime and excited that he was able to experience that."

Korchinski doesn't seem to mind what the organization's decision will eventually be.

"Either way is awesome," Korchinski told NBC Sports Chicago. "I think World Juniors is something that's really special and something I grew up watching. Whenever you get the privilege to throw on the Canadian jersey, it's a special honor.

"Whether I would stay here, go there, either way, I'm happy. I get to play hockey against the best in the world and that's what you look forward to."

It helps that Korchinski won the gold medal with Team Canada last year. He didn't play the significant role that he likely would've this year, but it was enough to scratch the itch and experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"We had a really good team last year," Korchinski said. "Obviously making the team is a privilege, but I would've been pretty bummed out if we came up short. That's always tough.

"I'm glad we won and we don't have to deal with living with regret and not winning it, so I'm thankful that we won it last year."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.