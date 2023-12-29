Black and Smith Jr. have career highs in final week of 2023

Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. were both highly touted coming into Arkansas as freshmen.

They were just as highly touted going into the NBA Draft and now as rookies on the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

Heading into the final days of 2023, both players decided to take things to another level for their franchises.

Black had a career high 23 points the other night in the Magic’s eight-point victory over the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte on Saturday, Smith Jr. was lights out as his 19 points helped the Hornets weather a furious comeback that ultimately fell short against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

17 of his 19 came in the fourth quarter, which is the most for any rookie in the league to this point this season.

.@lif3nick joined @SamFarberLive to discuss his rookie season, his journey to the league, and his first NBA basket! 🎙️ https://t.co/X0lX5biEjk pic.twitter.com/SS5G1RnBjA — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 28, 2023

Both players will undoubtedly play key roles for their teams as they try and make the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire