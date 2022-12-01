BJ Ojulari shares his message to the team heading into the SEC Championship

BJ Ojulari has been a leader for the LSU Tigers for years. He has been through a lot on the bayou.

In three seasons, Ojulari has totaled 125 tackles in 33 games. This Saturday, he will play in his first SEC Championship Game as the Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta.

The regular season didn’t end the way Ojulari wanted it to as the Tigers traveled to College Station to face Texas A&M with an outside chance of making the college football playoffs. That chance died when LSU lost to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

With the national championship out of the picture, all hope is not lost as the Tigers can still be SEC Champions this weekend. As one of the veteran leaders on this team, coach Brian Kelly will look to Ojulari to help keep the team on track with a major opportunity ahead.

Keeping that in mind, Ojulari explained how he’s approaching that role this week.

“I think I don’t have to say too much. I think the guys have a good understanding of the position that we’re in, what we can still accomplish at the SEC championship,” Ojulari said. “As a leader, I still voice just keeping the guys up, keeping our mental right, keeping us focused so we can have a great week of preparation, and that can alter our path.”

A 10-win season and a conference championship are on the line against Georgia, and it’s clear that Ojulari believes his team is up for the challenge, regardless of the way the regular season ended.

