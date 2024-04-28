Bird flu outbreak appears to be spreading through dairy cows in US
Plus, WNBA great Candace Parker announces her retirement, saying on Instagram, "I'm proud I've always been true and stayed true to me."
Plus, WNBA great Candace Parker announces her retirement, saying on Instagram, "I'm proud I've always been true and stayed true to me."
Candace Parker announces her retirement from women's basketball after 16 seasons in the WNBA and a stellar college career at Tennessee.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
Brunson scored 47 points and had 10 assists — breaking Bernard King’s franchise record for playoff points that has stood since the spring of 1984 — as the Knicks took control of the series.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Rams' 2024 draft.
Tank Dell is in "good spirits" after being reportedly being "caught in the crossfire" of the shooting that left 10 injured at a Florida nightclub.
The Bucks face Game 4 with a 2-1 deficit and both of their All-Stars sidelined.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Lions' 2024 draft.
UConn women's basketball is adding Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen from the transfer portal. Chen played her previous three seasons at Princeton.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Steelers' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Colts' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Patriots' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Ravens' 2024 draft.
Spencer Rattler once looked like a good bet to be a first-round pick.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Hulkenberg has started over 200 Formula 1 races and has never had a podium finish.
Detroit's revival as a football city was on full display Thursday night.
Clark is the No. 4 favorite behind two two-time MVP winners.
Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs opens up a lot of possibilities.