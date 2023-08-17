Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen, starters, to play quarter and a half

Get ready for your first dose of Josh Allen & Co. in 2023.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that the quarterback and other starters who did not play in the team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts will do so in Week 2 of the exhibition season.

On Saturday, the Bills travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

In addition to Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs is slated to make his debut as well.

In the 23-19 win over Indy, some starters did feature in the contest but only for a series or two. Against the Steelers, that grouping will play about “a quarter and a half,” per McDermott.

That’s always subject to change, though. If Allen leads Buffalo on an opening-drive touchdown that lasts 10-plus minutes, there’s always a chance he’s sat after that.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire