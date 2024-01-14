Bills tell snow shovelers not to come until travel bans are lifted

The Bills are going to need some help digging out Highmark Stadium from the massive snowstorm that has delayed their playoff game until tomorrow, but that help can't start until it's safe to drive to the stadium.

After initially asking anyone interested in shoveling snow to report on Saturday night, that has been delayed along with the game, and the Bills are now telling shovelers to obey travel bans and not show up to the stadium yet. Once the weather improves and authorities say it's safe to drive, the Bills will post information about when fans can start showing up to the stadium.

The Bills say they will still need shovelers to show up to get the stadium ready for the playoff game against the Steelers, which is now scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27.5 hours after it was initially scheduled to kick off.

Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour and given food and breaks in a warm area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said this morning that travel bans could be lifted by early Sunday afternoon, with the worst of the winter weather likely behind Buffalo by then. She also reiterated that the decision to delay the game by a full day was the right call.

"We'll be able to handle the game much better on Monday," Hochul said.

There may be more snow on Monday — before, during and after the game — but the weather will not be as severe and the roads should be able to handle tens of thousands of fans driving to the game.