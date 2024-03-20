Bills sign S Mike Edwards to one-year deal

The Bills have added to their secondary.

Buffalo announced on Wednesday that the team has signed safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal.

Edwards, 27, appeared in 17 games with five starts in 2023. He was on the field for 57 percent of defensive snaps and 28 percent of special teams snaps. He finished with an interception, five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

Edwards was a Buccaneers third-round pick in 2019 and played his first four seasons with the franchise.

In 75 career games with 28 starts, Edwards has 26 passes defensed with eight interceptions and 3.0 career sacks.