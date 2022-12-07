Bills sign CJ Brewer from practice squad after injury vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills made a minor transaction on Monday on the surface.

Beneath it, the move could hold some weight.

The Bills (9-3) have announced that the team signed defensive tackle CJ Brewer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton takes Brewer’s spot on the practice squad.

It’s not set in stone, but the transaction involving Brewer could be bad news for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

On one of the very last plays New England ran on offense in the Bills’ 24-10 win over them in Week 13, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was scrambling all around on the field. Phillips was chasing and took a dive at him and missed.

Soon after, the Bills announced that Phillips was out due to a shoulder injury.

Considering there were only minutes left in what was a game that was all but over, Phillips being ruled out was not a surprise.

After, Phillips said he was fine. But with the Brewer news, Phillips might not be. That is nothing concrete, but it is something to keep in mind throughout the week.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will unlikely say if Phillips is out on Sunday against the New York Jets (7-5) at any point in the coming days. Stay tuned to the injury reports, though. That will reveal if Phillips practices. Check back at Bills Wire for that information starting on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire