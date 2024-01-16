Bills release Leonard Fournette from practice squad

Playoff Lenny won't get a chance to assist another postseason win over the Chiefs.

The Bills have released running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad. The team announced the move on Tuesday.

Fournette appeared in two games with the Bills. He had five carries for 20 yards against the Chargers in Week 16, and he had seven carries for 20 yards in Week 18 against the Dolphins. He was not promoted to the active roster for Monday's postseason win over the Steelers.

In Super Bowl LV against Kansas City, Fournette gained 89 yards on sixteen carries for the Buccaneers. He also scored a touchdown.

Fournette, who turns 29 in two days, was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, taken ahead of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Christian McCaffrey. Fournette had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in three years with the Jaguars. The Jaguars released him not long before the start of the 2020 season.